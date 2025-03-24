Chargers have pre-draft meeting scheduled with Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers throughout the draft process — and for good reason.
Loveland played for Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. They were even together when the Wolverines won a National Championship following the 2023 season.
MORE: Chargers expected to add ‘explosive player’ at RB as early as Round 1
Even with the recent addition of Tyler Conklin, Los Angeles needs to find an answer at the tight end position and Harbaugh knows he can trust Loveland. That's why it's no surprise that the two sides plan to sit down together during Michigan's Pro Day on Tuesday.
He would be an upgrade at the position and would give Justin Herbert a security blanket for the foreseeable future. The only question is whether or not the Chargers want to use their first-round pick on him, since it's not likely the big tight end will slide into Round 2.
Loveland is considered the No. 2 tight end in this class behind Tyler Warren of Penn State. Loveland recorded 117 receptions for 1,466 yards with 11 touchdowns in three seasons for Michigan.
The Chargers need more help in their passing attack after losing Joshua Palmer in free agency. They've added Mike Williams, who returns after one year away from the franchise, as well as Conklin.
