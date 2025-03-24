Analyst drops brutal take on Chargers' potential trade for 49ers star
The Los Angeles Chargers could still be in the trade market for a star wide receiver, as Justin Herbert desperately needs some help.
However, the Chargers need to be careful not to overpay for anyone, and Jason Reed of Bolt Beat especially thinks this applies to San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk is rumored to be on the trade block not even a year after signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers, and Los Angeles seems to represent a natural landing spot.
But Reed thinks it would be a bad idea for the Chargers to go for broke for someone who may not even be a true No. 1 receiver.
"It's not fair to completely judge someone on a six-game sample size but there were already concerns about Aiyuk's ceiling prior to the 2024 season," Reed wrote. "That is the entire reason why the 49ers were so hesitant to sign Aiyuk is the perfect example of an overqualified WR2 who is getting WR1 money."
Aiyuk tore his ACL midway through this past year, and during his time on the field in 2024, he managed just 25 catches for 374 yards. Those certainly aren't elite receiver numbers, which makes his contract—which is heavily backloaded—all the more concerning, especially when you factor in the injury recovery.
"On paper, Aiyuk's contract is not as bad as it seems but it is still a pretty penny to pay for someone who might have already reached his ceiling and is coming off an injury that may limit him in 2025," Reed concluded.
Let's be honest: chances are, the Bolts aren't trading for Aiyuk anyway. They didn't want to shell out the cash for D.K. Metcalf, so why would they pursue Aiyuk?
Los Angeles will likely try and find its answer at the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft next month.
