What channel is Chargers vs. Browns? Time, TV streaming info for Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to make it two in a row on Sunday while visiting the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
There, the Chargers have a chance to move to 5-3 and really establish some footing in the wild card playoff race. To do so, Justin Herbert and the offense will need to keep the strong offense moving while countering a Jameis Winston-led Browns offense that suddenly has life.
Against an unfamiliar opponent on the road, it certainly won't be an easy task for the Chargers despite Cleveland's 2-56 record.
Here's a look at game info, odds and predictions.
What channel is Chargers vs. Browns game on today?
TV Channel: CBS
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
Analyst: Adam Archuleta
Sideline: Aditi Kinkhabwala
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Chargers vs. Browns on livestream
Chargers vs. Browns will stream on NFL+ and Paramount+
Chargers vs. Browns predictions, picks, odds
The Chargers have plenty of time to see what the Browns under Jameis Winston did well last week and counter it. Chargers 27, Browns 17
Odds: Chargers by 1.5 (41.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Chargers schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Las Vegas W, 22-10
- Sept. 15: at Carolina W, 26-3
- Sep 22: at Pittsburgh L, 20-10
- Sept. 29: Kansas City L, 17-10
- Oct. 13: at Denver W, 23-16
- Oct. 21: at Arizona L, 17-15
- Oct. 27: New Orleans W, 26-8
- Record: 4-3
Browns schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Dallas L 33-17
- Sept. 15: at Jacksonville W 18-13
- Sept. 22: New York Giants L 21-15
- Sept. 29: at Las Vegas L 20-16
- Oct. 6: at Washington L 34-14
- Oct. 13: at Philadelphia L 20-16
- Oct. 20: Cincinnati L 21-14
- Oct. 27: Baltimore W 29-24
- Record: 2-6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
8 Chargers trade targets to watch at NFL trade deadline
Chargers trade idea nets Jim Harbaugh's defense a $33 million Jets star
Chargers' bold trade prediction lands Jim Harbaugh elite pass-rusher
What's going on with Los Angeles Chargers WR DJ Chark?
Jim Harbaugh unleashes a new ‘Harbaughism’ and it’s an instant classic