Chargers vs. Browns final prediction and betting odds for Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers return to AFC play in Week 9 with a chance to move the needle to 5-3 and really make this week's NFL trade deadline interesting.
Those Chargers, after all, reportedly want to be buyers at the deadline. That would get a whole lot more interesting if the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era can overcome the Cleveland Browns before three more conference games in a row.
But the task isn't as cut and dry as the 2-6 Browns might seem. Cleveland hosts the matchup one week removed from pulling off a major upset over the Baltimore Ravens. There, the Browns seemed like a totally different team with Jameis Winston under center in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.
Still, the Chargers are a blossming team too. Cooridnator Jesse Minter has the defense playing at a high level regardless of opponent, which could mean the unit forces Winston back into his turnover-happy ways of old.
And Justin Herbert's offense really feels like it's just getting started. The playbook has expanded by the week to match the health of his formerly injured ankle and rookie wideout Ladd McConkey is a breakout star. Now, he's primed to at least get DJ Chark in the mix as a deep threat. Few teams are better positioned to handle a pass-rusher like Myles Garrett, too, thanks to the offensive tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.
This one should be a critical road win for the Chargers, especially with Herbert playing at such a high level—the improving health of the team around him should match his level soon enough.
Final score: Chargers 27, Browns 20
Chargers vs. Browns game odds
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -120 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Chargers vs. Browns injury updates
The Chargers could get a higher snap count than last week from Joey Bosa, yet six players did show up as questionable on the final injury report.
Chargers vs. Browns channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: CBS
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Chargers vs. Browns will stream on NFL+ and Paramount+
