Chargers' budding star Ladd McConkey gets his flowers, outranks Brian Thomas Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey wrote his name in the franchise record books last season as a rookie, making the team’s decision to trade up and get him in the second round of the draft a brilliant move.
Now, as McConkey heads into what should be a sophomore surge, not a slump, he’s being given his flowers in the national media.
Right now, the best recent example is McConkey making the top 25 players under 25 years old list at Pro Football Focus, courtesy of Jonathon Macri, who has him 19th:
“The gap between McConkey and fellow 2024 rookie Brian Thomas Jr. is razor thin, but McConkey ultimately gets the edge after ranking second among all rookie receivers in PFF receiving grade (85.0), PFF overall grade (84.3) and PFF WAR (0.47) — all just ahead of Thomas. McConkey even led all rookies in yards per route run (2.59) and ranked in the top five among all players at the position in 2024.”
That puts McConkey above Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 23rd pick in last year’s draft.
But it does put him behind Maik Nabers from his draft class (sixth-overall pick), as well as a few others, such as Drake London.
No matter where outsiders rank him, though, the Chargers view McConkey as a No. 1 wideout for Justin Herbert. Based on last year and basic projections, there’s plenty of reason to think he can take a jump now that the passing attack around him has been upgraded this offseason, too.
