NFL's new playoff proposal could be fantastic news for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs last season, but because they did not win the AFC West division, they were forced to play a road game against the 10-win Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. We know how that ended.
It doesn't necessarily seem fair that you could have a better record than your opponent and yet still play in their building in the postseason, but that could be changing.
Next week, NFL owners will vote on a proposal that, if implemented, would seed the seven playoff teams from each conference based on record rather than division titles, which could obviously represent fantastic news for the Chargers seeing as how they play in a division that has been held hostage by the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine years.
Now, would Los Angeles have beaten the Texans even if the game were played at SoFi Stadium back in January? Maybe not. After all, the Bolts got smacked by a score of 32-12, as Justin Herbert threw four interceptions in a nightmarish outing.
That being said, this does bode well for the Chargers' future, as it will place significantly less pressure on them to beat out the Chiefs for the AFC West crown.
Los Angeles is widely viewed as a playoff team heading into 2025, especially after adding some much-needed weapons for Herbert in the NFL draft.
The problem is that the Chargers have a fairly tough schedule, as their 17 opponents on top for next season had a combined winning percentage of .522 in 2024.
We'll see if Los Angeles is able to manage its rather rough slate and make it back to the playoffs next winter, and perhaps a division title won't matter this time around.
