NFL analyst gives Chargers positive review for offseason work in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of two teams to make the playoffs this past season after finishing dead last in their division in 2023. The Washington Commanders went from 4-13 to 12-5 in ’24, and actually reached the NFC title game. In Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, the Bolts finished 11-6, more than doubling their win total (5) from ’23. Unfortunately for the club, the Chargers were rolled in the wild card round, 32-12, at Houston.
Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report handed out his offseason report cards for all 32 NFL franchises. There were plenty of positives via Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, and the organization earned a B grade.
“The Los Angeles Chargers weren’t exactly a surprise team in 2024, as many expected new head coach Jim Harbaugh to have an immediate and positive impact on the franchise. That’s exactly what we saw, as L.A. leaned on a physical ground game and its top-ranked scoring defense to make a run to the postseason. Of course, having a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in Justin Herbert helped, even if he largely played the game-manager role last season.
“This year, the Chargers should be a much more balanced team that highlights Herbert’s status as an upper-echelon franchise quarterback. This is because the Chargers used plenty of offseason capital to improve Herbert’s supporting cast.”
The Chargers’ ground game was much-improved in 2024, but still finished a so-so 17th in the league in yards per game. Los Angeles’ new-look backfield of Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton will keep things rolling on the ground,” said Knox, “while guard Mekhi Becton should be the final piece of L.A.’s powerful offensive line. With Becton now in the fold, the Chargers line boasts four former first-round picks in starting positions.
“The Chargers also upgraded their receiving corps by bringing back Mike Williams,” added Knox, “and drafting Tre Harris in the second round. Those two should complement 2024 rookie Ladd McConkey well and give the Chargers a bit more offensive flexibility…”
“While the Chargers did part with Joey Bosa, lost cornerback Kristian Fulton and haven’t re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., their defense should be close to what it was a year ago. With the offense poised to be much better, Los Angeles looms as a legitimate threat in the AFC West.”
Unseating the Chiefs atop the division won’t be easy. Andy Reid’s club has captured the AFC West nine straight years dating back to 2016. The Chargers won’t have to wait long to face Patrick Mahomes and company. The teams meet in Week 1 (September 5) on a Friday night in Brazil.
