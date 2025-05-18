Chargers defensive star reacts to team's 2025 schedule release
Los Angeles Chargers players and fans have had plenty of time to look over the entire 2025 schedule these past few days.
This past Wednesday, the NFL released its entire regular season schedule, and of course, the Chargers' social team dominated the team releases on all social channels.
After the release of the schedules, the NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' caught up with Derwin James Jr. to discuss the Chargers' 2025 path.
James immediately said that the first three weeks of the Chargers' regular season are what stand out to him.
The Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, in the first international game of the year, where the game will take place in Brazil.
The next two weeks, the Chargers will have dates with the rest of the AFC West, as they meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Before the month of September is over, one team in the division could have a stranglehold on the rest.
The path to success is never easy in the NFL, and the league is making sure the Chargers know that by starting off with three straight massive matchups.
However, if the franchise wants to take the next step in the process of becoming great, it's taking down divisional foes.
