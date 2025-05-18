Chargers rookie RB Omarion Hampton bullies way into expert's rankings
Debate as to the usage of Los Angeles Chargers running backs in 2025 under Jim Harbaugh will likely rage most of the summer.
Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will likely seek to feed reliable veteran Najee Harris while first-round pick Omarion Hampton gets his feet under him. The idea, of course, is to be effective and healthy by the time the playoffs roll around in 2026.
But on the fantasy football side of things, there’s much more in the way of optimism surrounding Hampton’s outlook.
ESPN’s Mike Clay stacked 25 rookie running backs and put Hampton in the “lead backs” category, projecting him to rush for 961 yards and nine touchdowns:
“Hampton is a big, tough back whose career 3.9 yards after contact per rush ranks fourth in this class. He's more downhill than he is agile, but he impressed in all the workouts at the combine. Hampton is a capable pass catcher and should find his way to a three-down role in the pros. He'll defer some carries to Najee Harris, and targets may be limited in the Jim Harbaugh/Greg Roman scheme, but there will be enough volume to allow for high-end production.”
That slots behind only Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, though Clay actually projects Hampton to rush for more touchdowns as a rookie.
The projection seems a tad optimistic, considering Harris has carried the ball at least 255 times in each of his four seasons as a pro. There will be carries for Hampton, but how many remains the question.
Los Angeles, after all, also went after upgrades along the offensive line, at tight end and wideout for top-10 passer Justin Herbert.
No matter how it shakes out, it’s not shocking to see experts pointing at Hampton’s upside as he again slots right near Jeanty when it comes to the 2025 draft class.
