NFL analyst says Chargers, Mike Williams reunion could be short-lived
The Los Angeles Chargers wanted to get better at the wide receiver position, which led to a reunion with Mike Williams.
Williams, who was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, spent seven years in L.A., where he recorded 309 receptions for 4,806 yards with 31 touchdowns.
He was released in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, leading to a frustrating season for the veteran wideout. Williams began the year with the New York Jets, but was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers when New York landed Davante Adams.
That trade allowed him to play in 18 games, but Williams still had just 21 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown.
Looking to rebound, he signed with the Chargers this offseason. As excited as quarterback Justin Herbert was over this reunion, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says Williams might be expendable following the draft.
"While Williams has over 5,100 receiving yards on his resume, head coach Jim Harbaugh was willing to part with him last offseason," Knox wrote on Bleacher Report." Bringing him back did add depth, but L.A. has since drafted Tre Harris, Keandre Lambert-Smith, which could again make Williams expendable."
While no one wants to root against Williams, a scenario where he becomes expendable would be a huge win for the Chargers. If both their rookies prove ready to contribute, it could finally give Herbert the weapons he needs to push his team to the next level.
