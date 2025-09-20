Chargers, fans get a little bulletin-board material from Broncos star before Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to start 3-0 overall and in the AFC West during the Week 3 clash with the Denver Broncos.
It’s also a chance for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers to finally play a home game in front of fans. Week 1 was a “home” game in Brazil during the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while Week 2 was the Monday night win in Las Vegas.
Ahead of the home opener, Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton praised his team’s fans and how they travel to stadiums in a way that could provide the Chargers and their fans with some motivation, too.
“I think it’s hilarious, there’s always a point in the game where you here ‘let’s go Broncos’ …I don’t wanna start no beef or nothing but it’s always funny how another set of fans won’t really wanna start that chant until they hear Broncos Country hitting the chant,” Sutton said in the footage from DNVR Broncos.
Not a huge deal or atypical of players praising their own fans on a weekly basis, really, but one can look at the replies to see Chargers fans are touchy on the subject right now and motivated to shut any visiting team advantage down.
Still hungry to shut down national narratives about the fanbase and eager to support the latest Jim Harbaugh turnaround that suddenly has them AFC West favorites, rest assured Chargers fans will show up big on Sunday afternoon.
