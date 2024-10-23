Should Chargers call Rams before trade deadline amid Cooper Kupp rumors?
The Los Angeles Chargers need help at wide receiver in order to not have Jim Harbaugh wasting a year of prime Justin Hebert.
Might the solution be local with Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp?
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams are already calling the 2-4 Rams about Kupp. And Dianna Russini of The Athletic followed that up by saying the Rams might even be willing to “take on some” of Kupp’s contract to make a deal happen.
The Chargers should probably be interested if the Rams are really willing to eat some of the Kupp contract. It includes cap hits of $29.8 million and $27.3 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. But the Rams would probably be willing to eat some of the remaining $29.8 million on the 2024 number because there’s an out built into the contract after the season.
That would make Kupp a half-season rental, albeit with the Chargers likely needing to cough up at least a third-round pick to make a deal happen.
Kupp, 31, would be an obvious boon for Herbert alongside the likes of rookie Ladd McConkey (never mind the whole mentorship idea). But that’s if he can play. Kupp hasn’t played a full season since 2021 when he had that 1,900-yard outburst with 16 scores.
Meaning the Chargers can probably get more guaranteed value while sacrificing fewer assets via trade, especially when draft picks are so precious while they attempt to remake the program to Harbaugh’s liking.
Hence…the idea of bringing back Mike Williams via trade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Cardinals
Chargers fans rip Jalen Reagor, referees after loss to Cardinals
NFL referees issue statement after controversial calls involving Chargers