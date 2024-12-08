Chargers vs. Chiefs final prediction and betting odds for Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers get a shot on a prime stage to make a statement against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
There, the 8-4 Chargers hope to prove Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach is much more than a rebuilding campaign—and that the Week 4, 17-10 loss to those same Chiefs was something of a fluke.
So far…it almost looks like it, too. After that loss, the Chargers exited a bye and won six of their eight games, the two losses coming by a total of just nine points.
In that first loss to the Chiefs, beyond Justin Herbert being limited by an ankle injury, the Chargers were also without the following players:
- DB Derwin James Jr. (suspension)
- Edge Joey Bosa (injury)
- OT Joe Alt (injury)
- OT Rashawn Slater (injury)
Granted, the Chiefs are 11-1 for a reason and at home. Patrick Mahomes might be having a “down” season with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while suffering 32 sacks, but the team's continued winning is proof of the idea the organization just does it better than most.
These AFC West battles can be close affairs and given that the Chiefs need to start a new left tackle for the third time this year, there’s a chance for Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to make the game-changing plays that swing it late.
Prediction: Chargers 23, Chiefs 21
Chargers vs. Chiefs game odds
Spread: -4 KC
O/U: 42.5
ML: +175 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Chargers vs. Chiefs injury updates
The Chargers downgraded linebacker Denzel Perryman to out in recent roster moves. The Chiefs sent wideout Mecole Hardman to injured reserve.
Chargers vs. Chiefs channel, start time, streaming
Network: NBC
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline: Melissa Stark
Chargers vs. Chiefs will livestream on Peacock.
