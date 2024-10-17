Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks ahead to containing Kyler Murray
The Los Angeles Chargers have seen their fair share of elusive and/or mobile quarterbacks this season, and have fared pretty well against them.
In three games against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Los Angeles has allowed just 12 points per game. Now, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are preparing for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Harbaugh has respect for the three mobile quarterbacks the Chargers have already played, but he appeared to show a little more respect to Murray during his Wednesday press conference.
“[Murray’s] somewhat different than the ones we’ve seen," Harbaugh said. "When you look at Patrick, Bo Nix, they’re incredible and you have to treat them like a running back. You have to treat those kinds of quarterbacks like a running back and just go tackle them. Kyler, in particular, he’s as good or better than a lot of running backs."
Murray has thrown for 1,186, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions this season while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. He has also contributed 261 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground this season.
His 8.7 yards per rush are a career-high and have resulted in 10 first downs. What Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter may lose a decent amount of sleep over are Murray's 10.1 passing yards per attempt in play action.
With quarterbacks like Murray that pair with power backs like Arizona's James Conner, most bootlegs are designed rollouts, which Harbaugh wants to see his team do a better job of defending.
"All those quarterbacks, you don’t want them out on the edges," Harbaugh said. "That’s something we can get better at.”
The Los Angeles edge rushers will be in for a tough task Monday night for several reasons. Murray is fast and elusive, and he has two pass catchers in rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — who this Chargers staff knows very well from their annual rivalry week games agaisnt Ohio State during their Michigan tenures — and tight end Trey McBride.
The longer Murray runs around, the higher the chances are of him or one of his top two targets breaking free.
