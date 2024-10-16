Joey Bosa’s injury causes him to miss first Chargers Week 7 practice
The first Joey Bosa injury update of Week 7 for the Los Angeles Chargers feels like more of the same as the team starts prep for next Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Meaning, Bosa’s injury caused him to miss the first practice of the week.
That report comes from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, which is all fans get on Wednesday. The team won’t file the first injury report of the week until Thursday because they play next Monday, not Sunday.
Before the team’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos, Bosa was completely missing in action from practice until the final day, where he went limited. The team listed him as questionable on the final injury report.
The injury—a hip issue he reaggravated in a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, is causing Chargers fans some concern. Bosa has missed multiple games per season since 2021 and more recently, over the summer, needed surgery after he broke his hand during a practice.
Bosa missing the first practice of the week isn’t wholly a shocker. Perhaps his limited involvement last week is a good sign of things to come, beginning on Thursday. The Chargers could certainly use his help containing an elusive quarterback like Arizona’s Kyler Murray after struggling to keep Bo Nix of the Broncos in the pocket during last week’s win.
