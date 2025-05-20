Denzel Perryman reveals good injury news, picks his Chargers breakout player
Fresh off re-signing with the team in free agency, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters on Tuesday that he’s back to 100 percent.
Perryman suffered an elbow injury that knocked him out of the playoff game against the Houston Texans. But the veteran leader and last member of the San Diego Chargers says he’s all the way back and ready for the summer.
Plus, Perryman had some big hype for fellow linebacker Junior Colson.
"I'm expecting a breakout season," Perryman said. "He's locked in. He's been in the building every day."
Colson, a third-round pick by the Chargers last year, appeared in 11 games as a rookie but wasn’t a big part of the rotation.
Still, it’s reasonable to expect a Colson breakout, as he’s going into Year 2. So is head coach Jim Harbaugh, who says his team feels like it’s ahead of schedule because they aren’t starting from scratch like last year.
We can also tack on the fact that first-year coordinator Jesse Minter produced an elite defense last year with prove-it deal players and rookies like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
Which is to say, Chargers fans have been thinking what Perryman just said about Colson for quite a while.
