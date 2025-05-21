Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's production predicted to dip in 2025
The main goal for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason was surrounding star quarterback Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey with more offensive firepower. The Bolts hit big time on McConkey, whom they selected in the second round of the 2024 draft. McConkey went on to have a stellar rookie season, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
While they came up short in the Wild Card round, McConkey was the only one who showed up. The Chargers' electric rookie went off for 197 yards on nine catches and one touchdown against the Texans. Going into 2025, the Chargers are hoping they've provided enough help around McConkey.
Mike Clay of ESPN released his win projections and predictions for each NFL team ahead of the 2025 season, with McConkey's stat line listed as 84 catches, 1,033 yards and six touchdowns.
While it's not too far off from his rookie year production, ESPN's prediction has McConkey catching two more passes in 2025 but with 116 less yards. It's fair to see why McConkey's production could see a very slight dip, as the Bolts did grab Tre Harris in the second round of this year's draft.
Their predictions for Harris are 49 catches for 642 yards and four touchdowns, which would be a solid rookie year all things considered. One would also have to factor in Mike Williams coming back into the equation, as he's predicted to put up 605 yards and another four touchdowns.
McConkey's predictions shouldn't be viewed as a bad thing whatsoever. He'd still have another 1,000-yard receiving season. As long as the Chargers are winning games, stat lines like these shouldn't even be a worry.
