Chargers' top remaining free agent could be Dolphins' solution to Jalen Ramsey saga
The last Los Angeles Chargers fans heard about cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., it was a report that he wouldn't be signing with a new team until the summer after offseason neck surgery.
Samuel had previously visited with the New Orleans Saints around the time of the report, but the medical news explains why he had a less-than-anticpated trip to the free-agent market after Chargers brass remained quiet about his trip there.
Now, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins have reached out about Samuel’s availability.
On the Miami front, that would appear to make some sense for a Dolphins team that is apparently in the process of splitting up with veteran star Jalen Ramsey.
The Chargers, though, moved all the way on from Samuel and, in the minds of some fans, probably did before the season even ended. He had previously gone to injured reserve after the bye week early last season and didn’t return.
While Samuel’s trip to market unfolded, the Chargers signed Donte Jackson in free agency and selected Trikweze Bridges late in the draft. Coordinator Jesse Minter projects to keep leaning on a youth movement centered around last year’s breakouts Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, while Derwin James gets plenty of usage in a slot role, too.
