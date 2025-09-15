Chargers' Daiyan Henley could miss tonight's game against Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers are just hours away from taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. They'll already be down two top defensive starters, as Elijah Molden (hamstring) and Denzel Perryman (ankle) were ruled out.
Perryman was placed on IR but was designated to return. Another potentially huge roadblock for the Chargers was just revealed, as budding star linebacker Daiyan Henley was added to the injury report with an illness and listed as questionable.
Luckily, this isn't an actual injury but illnesses could certainly play a key factor in a player's performance. Mekhi Becton toughed it out last week while battling illness and put together a superb blocking effort. Knowing Henley's high motor, he's going to give everything he has in order to play on Monday night.
Henley broke out onto the scene last year with 147 tackles. He has eight tackles, one sack and a tackle for a loss so far this season in the middle of the Chargers defense. Hopefully Henley can be ready in time for a big divisional game.
