Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter dominates a new 3-round mock draft
Ahead of training camp, mock drafts like to look at future problems for the Los Angeles Chargers.
One of those is the likely loss of Khalil Mack, which makes sense, considering Mack was pondering retirement just a few months ago before deciding to re-sign with the Chargers and give it another go with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In a new mock draft from Pro Football Network’s Max Dorsey, the Chargers attack this need with Auburn edge defender Keldric Faulk:
“Faulk is a towering presence at 6’6″, 280 pounds. He’s physically dominant at the line of scrimmage, using his length to disrupt the run game quickly. While still developing as a pass rusher, he’s already made an impact with raw ability alone, and his upside is enormous.”
The Chargers follow that pick up in the second round by taking Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber, then Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green in the third round.
Overall, the Chargers doubling-down on the trenches after the first round makes sense. Despite adding Mekhi Becton, the team underwhelmed at the other two interior spots in front of Justin Herbert this offseason. And after losing Poona Ford to free agency, the defensive line feels like it might be filled with stopgap solutions.
With Faulk, taking a prospect who doesn’t have a refined pass-rusher is a little risky. But given what defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was able to do last year with a hodgepodge of names across his entire unit, if he wants Faulk, there’s plenty of reason to trust his judgment.
