Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert in danger of losing elite status in 2025?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t going to shake that horrific playoff showing against the Houston Texans until he puts something else up for onlookers to watch.
Unfortunately for Herbert, his status as an elite quarterback might be up for grabs in 2025, too.
While looking at the Chargers ahead of training camp, Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano targeted Herbert in his “what’s at stake this season” section, noting that Herbert is too conservative at times while guys like Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts led his team to the Super Bowl:
“If the Chargers get to the postseason and Herbert doesn’t come through again, it might be time to wonder whether he’ll ever reach the tier of the AFC star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.”
Chargers fans will rally behind Herbert. All of them know the reasons. Herbert played through nagging injuries last year. His interior offensive line was a mess. And the playoff turnovers were hardly all his fault, given his horrific cast of weapons not named Ladd McConkey. His turnovers were also his attempting to do too much to drag the team to a win, kicking and screaming.
But unfortunately for Chargers fans and Herbert, the take still rings true. National discourse will continue to be national discourse, fair or not. And if the Chargers make the playoffs again, only for Herbert to not get another win, it’s going to be hard putting him in that Tier 1 conversation until something changes.
