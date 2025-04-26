Charger Report

Chargers select Jamaree Caldwell in third round of NFL draft: Everything we know

The Chargers continue to fill the holes in the roster with third round selection Jamaree Caldwell. Here's everything we know.

Tyler Reed

Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (DL07) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (DL07) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been attacking the draft in the way most had predicted. However, the first round pick was a little bit of a surprise, since running back wasn't the first thing on everyone's mind.

However, in the second round, the Chargers heard the noise and selected wide receiver Tre Harris with their selection.

For the third round, the Chargers went with another position of need when they selected former Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.

Caldwell got his Division One start with the Houston Cougars before spending last season with the Oregon Ducks.

Shortly after being selected, ESPN's Booger McFarland mentioned that Caldwell needs to work on his pass rush game, but that the Chargers have selected somebody who could make an impact this upcoming season.

The Chargers saw a mass exit of talent from the defensive line this season, including Poona Ford. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking to fix the holes left behind from those who left this offseason.

As it currently stands, the Chargers are finished with the draft on Day 2. However, Day 3 is expected to be an absolute circus as the team has multiple picks.

The Chargers continue to make moves at positions of need. This is shaping up to be a strong class for Harbaugh in his second year as the head coach.

National team defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell of Oregon (90) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

