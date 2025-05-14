Former Chargers draft pick finds new home free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers reunited with their first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft this offseason, with the team bringing back wide receiver Mike Williams.
Williams spent seven seasons with the Chargers before signing with the New York Jets last offseason, and then was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish his 2024 campaign.
Now, another name from that Chargers draft class has found a new home, as Rayshawn Jenkins has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the former Chargers fourth round selection has found a new home in Cleveland.
Jenkins spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, and before that, spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The new Browns addition spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers, his last season with the team being in 2020.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
In his career, the secondary veteran has 10 interceptions, and last season, he earned two sacks for the Seahawks.
The Browns are getting veteran help in the secondary with the addition of Jenkins, and a former Chargers draft pick is still getting a shot in the league.
Jenkins and Williams are the only two members of the 2017 Chargers draft class who have a home next season, as Desmond King played last season for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, but has not found a home for the upcoming season.
