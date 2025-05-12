Justin Herbert's practice connection with rookie WR Tre Harris has fans buzzing
The Los Angeles Chargers made fans wait longer than expected to get a big name at wide receiver for Justin Herbert this offseason and settled on Tre Harris in Round 2 of the NFL draft.
Since fans have fallen in love with the idea of his fit in Herbert’s offense and even members of the organization have suggested that the rest of the NFL was sleeping on Harris’s possible No. 1 upside.
Fans got their first look at the Herbert-to-Harris connection during practices on Monday.
And while the clips aren’t anything too wild just yet while Harris runs routes on air, they quickly accumulated thousands and thousands of interactions.
It’s certainly a glimpse of things to come this summer at training camp and well beyond. The Chargers went light at wideout compared to expectations, drafting two rookies and bringing back Mike Williams.
With a strong summer, Harris could be on the field more than Williams alongside Ladd McConkey right out of the gates in Week 1.
These first, entertaining-in-May reps are the first efforts by Harris and Herbert to get the timing and chemistry on the same page:
