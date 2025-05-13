Chargers' offensive line shuffle at practice catches attention of fans
Los Angeles Chargers fans were hyped about the idea of the team upgrading the center spot in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers responded with multiple moves that combined to earn an overall mixed reaction from fans, though.
One of those was bringing aboard Andre James, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed what is effectively a prove-it deal after a down 2025, with the hope being that he can rediscover his prior form that made him one of the more recognizable names in the league at his position.
But the Chargers also re-signed Bradley Bozeman and Harbaugh has since gone out of his way to sing the veteran’s praises despite his struggles last year.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
On top of all that, the Chargers have also shifted former first-round pick Zion Johnson to center, letting him compete both there and at guard while not picking up his fifth-year option.
James, though, seems to still be the sticking point for fans, considering just how much online traction his snapping the ball to Herbert at workouts this week seemed to get:
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals key info on early OL battle for training camp
Harbaugh fully intends to let the best players win the competitions on the inside this summer. If James can push for the starting gig, that leaves Johnson as a possible starter at guard and Bozeman as versatile depth.
No matter what happens, fans certainly seem aligned one way and James’ reps right now serve as a way to get him on the same page as Herbert before the summer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers possibly made a big mistake with Chiefs game on 2025 NFL schedule
Chargers UDFA DJ Uiagalelei isn't working on a surprise position change after all
Chargers rookie 'hyped' over receiving text from Khalil Mack
Chargers drop more bad news for Najee Harris with major UDFA hint
Is Los Angeles Chargers' aggravating weapon safer than we think?