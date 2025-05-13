Omarion Hampton goes viral for wild reason during Chargers rookie minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers got their first look at the 2025 rookie class this past weekend during the team's rookie minicamp.
The name on the mind of every Chargers fan is the team's first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, Omarion Hampton.
Hampton brings his talents to a backfield that has a lot of promise, as former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris signed with the team during free agency.
The former North Carolina star will be expected to make a day one impact with the franchise, and some fans have already noticed that Hampton may be superhuman.
How do football fans know that it is summer time? Well, the first giveaway is that we're talking about the freakishly large calves of a rookie running back.
In a clip shared on social media, fans can't help but blush over the calves of Hampton. We are on calves watch, people!
It's not out of character for a running back to have legs the size of tree trunks, especially from a player who dominated the ACC for the past two seasons.
If there's someone out there who is already comparing the calf size of Hampton to his teammate Harris's, please go outside and touch grass. It is a long time before the start of the 2025 season, and I'm not sure I can handle talking about calves all summer. It's probably because mine are dangerously small.
