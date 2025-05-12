Chargers have yet another position change unfolding, this time for rookie
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few interesting position changes happening as spring workouts unfold ahead of training camp this summer.
One of the most notable, of course, is former first-round pick Zion Johnson getting reps at center. Jim Harbaugh sounds adamant that Johnson will win a starting job one way or the other, but he’s going to need to prove himself at one of the interior spots this summer.
Elsewhere on the offensive line, Johnson isn’t alone when it comes to position changes. As it turns out, notable sixth-round rookie Branson Taylor out of Pittsburgh will undergo a change, too.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper brought up the topic recently: “Taylor was working at left guard during the team offensive reps against air. Taylor played tackle in college at Pitt, but the Chargers will be trying him inside at guard.”
The initial thought was Taylor would be a possible swing backup behind the likes of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. But with Trey Pipkins still around and capable of fulfilling that role too, perhaps Taylor’s best shot at the final 53 is on the inside.
There, the Chargers need competition behind Johnson, with Jamaree Salyer capable of playing a depth role, too.
Given the success of even fifth-rounders like Tarheeb Still last year, Taylor’s name is one to keep in mind this summer as he undergoes this change.
