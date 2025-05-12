Chargers just showed the ultimate form of disrespect to Keenan Allen
All offseason long, the Los Angeles Chargers have been expected to reunite with wide receiver Keenan Allen, especially considering how barren their stable of weapons were last season.
However, after the Chargers selected two receivers in the NFL draft, it appeared less likely that they were going to bring back the six-time Pro Bowler, and now, Los Angeles kind of just slapped Allen in the face.
The Chargers decided to give Allen's No. 13 to undrafted free-agent quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and while that doesn't necessarily mean Allen is 100 percent not returning, it's a pretty good indication that Los Angeles isn't signing him.
Given that Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bolts and established himself as one of the best wide outs in football throughout his tenure with the franchise, it seems odd that they have decided to give his number away so quickly.
The Chargers obviously don't have to retire Allen's number, but you would think they would at least give it some time before giving it away...especially to an undrafted rookie.
Los Angeles traded Allen to the Chicago Bears last spring. The 32-year-old caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, a sharp decline from his statistics the year prior when he hauled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores in just 13 games.
Allen posted six 1,000-yard campaigns during his time with the Chargers, topping out at 1,393 yards back in 2017.
The University of California product shockingly remains unsigned and seems to be waiting for the perfect opportunity, but it may not come with the Bolts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move