Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson has been something of a hot topic for fans since his arrival via the first round in 2022.
While the Chargers predictably didn’t pick up Johnson’s fifth-year option recently, head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t ruling him out of the conversation in the trenches, either.
While comparing Johnson’s athleticism to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Harbaugh made it clear that the former first-rounder is very much in the mix at two interior spots.
"The versatility to be able to play guard or center, he's going to be starting at one of those two positions,” Harbaugh said, according to Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “It just adds versatility to have him be a center as well. We'll get our best five eventually, but I know he's going to be one of them."
Johnson should be in the mix at left guard next to Slater, while free-agent arrival Mekhi Becton locks down the other guard spot. But Trey Pipkins is in the mix somewhere, too.
At center, the team also brought back Bradley Bozeman in free agency and signed Andre James, so there’s a deep competition to be the guy snappijng the ball to Justin Herbert, too.
Over the summer, Harbaugh’s comments could end up looking like mere coachspeak if Johnson can’t compete and win a starting gig. But in early May? He’s still very much in the mix.
