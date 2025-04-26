Chargers make it clear that former top pick is now fighting for his job
The Los Angeles Chargers did ultimately scoop up a wide receiver on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Ole Miss star Tre Harris with the 55th overall pick. That followed a questionable first round in which the Chargers opted to take running back Omarion Hampton.
Harris is a big-bodied receiver who should fit very well alongside of Ladd McConkey, and if Los Angeles signs Keenan Allen too, it will suddenly have a pretty menacing receiving corps that also includes Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston.
But about Johnston: he is pretty obviously fighting for his job at this point.
The Chargers used a first-round pick on Johnston two years ago, but after a couple of very disappointing seasons to begin his professional career, patience has to be running thin.
Johnston logged just 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign. He followed that up by snaring 55 balls for 711 yards and eight scores in 2024, so yes; he showed some improvement, but he is still not producing nearly what Los Angeles expected.
Let's also remember that the 23-year-old went without a catch during LA's Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans back in January.
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and with freakish athleticism, there is no reason why Johnston shouldn't be dominating, but he simply isn't. Why? Well, his hands are very questionable, and he isn't exactly the greatest route runner in the world, either.
Now, Harris, who is built similarly to Johnston, could very well step into his role and squeeze him out. McConkey is obviously the No. 1, and if Allen returns, he will get his fair share of targets, as well. There does exist a world in which the Bolts could decline to exercise Johnston's fifth-year option if he has a rough third season in 2025, which would spell the end of his Chargers tenure.
Johnston still has time to turn things around, but Los Angeles' front office sent a very clear message to him with its decision to select Harris. He needs to have a strong showing in camp and get off to a great start next season. If not, it could be curtains for the TCU product.
