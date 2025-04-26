Charger Report

Chargers select Tre Harris in second round of NFL draft: Everything we know

The Chargers finally made the selection the fanbase has been hoping for with wide receiver Tre Harris.

Tyler Reed

Mississippi wideout Tre Harris (WO17) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi wideout Tre Harris (WO17) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers went with running back Omarion Hampton with their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some around the fanbase seemed to be slightly annoyed that the team did not focus on bringing in a wide receiver with their first choice.

However, Day 2 of the draft is a different day. With their second selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers are bringing in Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.

Harris spent five seasons in college, three with Louisiana Tech and the last two with the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.

Injuries held Harris back this last season, as the Rebels receiver only played in eight games. However, in just eight games, Harris had 1,030 yards receiving and seven touchdown receptions.

During ESPN's coverage of the pick, NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper mentioned that Harris may not bring the speed, but his hands are undeniable.

Drops have been a big issue for the Chargers, and hopefully, the addition of Harris can help fix that issue in 2025.

Harris is also the big target Chargers fans were hoping for. The former Rebels receiver is six feet two, 220 lbs. This selection has to make quarterback Justin Herbert very happy, and the fanbase should be ecstatic.

Tre Harri
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) celebrates knocking a pass away from South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Dalevon Campbell (15), in the hedge, in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

