Chargers select Tre Harris in second round of NFL draft: Everything we know
The Los Angeles Chargers went with running back Omarion Hampton with their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some around the fanbase seemed to be slightly annoyed that the team did not focus on bringing in a wide receiver with their first choice.
However, Day 2 of the draft is a different day. With their second selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers are bringing in Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.
Harris spent five seasons in college, three with Louisiana Tech and the last two with the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.
Injuries held Harris back this last season, as the Rebels receiver only played in eight games. However, in just eight games, Harris had 1,030 yards receiving and seven touchdown receptions.
During ESPN's coverage of the pick, NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper mentioned that Harris may not bring the speed, but his hands are undeniable.
Drops have been a big issue for the Chargers, and hopefully, the addition of Harris can help fix that issue in 2025.
Harris is also the big target Chargers fans were hoping for. The former Rebels receiver is six feet two, 220 lbs. This selection has to make quarterback Justin Herbert very happy, and the fanbase should be ecstatic.
