Best available players for the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 2
The Los Angeles Chargers turned a few heads with their selection of running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, there's no time to worry about whether the pick was right or wrong; the franchise still has more picks to make during the draft.
On Friday, the team currently has two selections for Day 2 of the draft. So, who should they target? Here are eight candidates that could be the right selection for the Chargers in Day 2 of the draft.
RELATED: Chargers' exciting draft pick made possible by AFC West rival's epic flub
Jayden Higgins - WR
It would be an absolute shock if the Chargers don't take a wide receiver in Day 2 of the draft. Former Iowa State star Jayden Higgins may be the perfect deep threat option for the franchise.
Jaylin Noel - WR
We can't stress enough how badly the Chargers need to add a wide receiver. While Jaylin Noel may not be the big body threat of his former teammate Higgins, Noel could add another speed element to the Chargers' offense.
Mike Green - EDGE
Mike Green would be a massive get for the Chargers if he were to fall to the 55th pick in the second round on Day 2.
Green had an explosion of popularity during the draft season, and now, the former Marshall star could be a great steal in a later round.
JT Tuimoloau - EDGE
Bringing in a young edge rusher to be sculpted by veteran Khalil Mack could be huge for the future of the Chargers. Former Ohio State edge JT Tuimoloau is another piece that, if put in the right situation, could really shine.
Mason Taylor - SEC
Will Dissly's breakout season in 2024 was a surprise to many. However, the Chargers should still be actively looking into bringing in another tight end to join Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Former LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor could be that exact player.
Jared Wilson - Center
The Chargers have made great strides in creating a stronger offensive line. Bradley Bozeman is the current center; however, selecting the number one-ranked center available according to ESPN may not be such a bad thing.
Jared Wilson has SEC experience being a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson ran the fastest 40 time at the NFL Combine of all offensive linemen. The Chargers would have a very athletic center on their hands with this selection.
Deone Walker - DT
The Chargers need a run stopper on the defensive line, and Deone Walker, could be that guy. Walker stands six-feet-seven and weighs 317 lbs. Adding the former Kentucky star to the defensive line would be like adding an immovable object.
Tre Harris - WR
Adding one more wide receiver for good measure. Former Ole Miss star Tre Harris is the exact fit the Chargers are looking for. A deep threat who finished his 2024 season with over 1,000 yards receiving.
If anything, the Chargers now know that a wide receiver is one of the most important decisions they will need to make in the coming days.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers select Omarion Hampton in first round of NFL draft: Everything we know
Chargers select Omarion Hampton: Instant analysis of LA's first-round pick
Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton
Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid