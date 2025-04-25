Chargers were entertaining trade offers before Omarion Hampton pick
The Los Angeles Chargers added UNC running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of Thursday night's draft. On the search for offensive playmakers all offseason, Hampton is an immediate impact player that can come in right away and contribute. He'll be splitting carries with Najee Harris, with the hope that he can become their workhourse down the line.
The Chargers, who had the No.22 pick, had plenty of calls to consider from teams trying to trade up.
RELATED: Best available players for the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 2
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers updated 2025 NFL mock draft after first round
The back end of the first round was wild, as the New York Giants traded back up with the Houston Texans to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No.25. The Atlanta Falcons also came back into the first round one pick after to take Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The later picks in the first round were up for grabs apparently, but the Chargers weren't interested.
Hortiz did say that Hampton was the "unanimous" pick if he were there at No. 22, so it would've been difficult to pass on that type of talent. The Chargers also have nine picks remaining in the draft, so it's not like they needed more ammo to move back. The more picks the better, but in this scenario, they felt perfectly fine taking Hampton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid
Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers grades for first rounder Omarion Hampton leave questions
Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?
Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton both named among Round 1 biggest losers