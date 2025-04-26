Chargers draft Trikweze Bridges: Instant analysis of LA's 7th-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft class with an addition to the secondary by choosing Florida safety Trikweze Bridges.
The former Florida Gator was the second straight safety taken. by the Chargers, as the team selected Clemson safety R.J. Mickens in the sixth round.
RELATED: Chargers 2025 NFL draft pick plots revenge on NFL
Lance Zierlein of the official NFL website had this to ssay about Bridges before the start of the draft:
"Sixth-year senior with outstanding length and the versatility to take snaps as a zone corner or split safety. Bridges has played press corner but is fairly average at matching releases and routes. He’s more adept as an off-man or zone corner. He might be at his best as a roaming safety, utilizing his instincts, closing burst and ball skills to make plays on the football. He’s an aggressive striker against pass catchers but needs to prove he can eliminate arm tackling as a run supporter. Bridges' traits, versatility and special-teams potential give him a chance of making a team."
RELATED: Chargers' huge draft steal will make them instantly forget about Colston Loveland
That covers it for the entire 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers hit on big positions of need. Yes, everyone, relax, the team selected multiple wide receivers in the draft. Now, everyone anxiously awaits for the team to hit the field this summer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers strike aggressive trade with Eagles, move up to pick TE Oronde Gadsden II
Chargers draft South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard: Instant analysis of LA's 4th-round pick
Instant draft grade proves Chargers knocked it out of the park with Kyle Kennard
Chargers Round 6 grade roundup: L.A. gets mixed reviews for late selections