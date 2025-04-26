Chargers' huge draft steal will make them instantly forget about Colston Loveland
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the NFL draft surely hoping that Michigan tight end Colston Loveland would fall to them with the 22nd overall pick, but instead, the Chicago Bears shockingly took him at No. 10.
That left a pretty big hole at tight end for the Chargers, but the good news for Los Angeles was that there were numerous good players remaining at the position.
It took the Chargers a long time to pull the trigger on one, but they finally did in the fifth round, selecting Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden with the 165th overall selection.
Gadsden is actually a converted wide receiver, which should tell you everything you need to know about his pass-catching acumen right there. He is a freakish athlete who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 240 pounds, and this past season, he hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers are significantly better than Loveland's, and while Loveland obviously played in the tougher Big Ten conference (Gadsden was in the ACC), it doesn't mean we should entirely discount Gadsden's superior production.
Honestly, Gadsden may very well be one of the biggest steals of this entire draft. How he fell to the fifth round with his incredible talent is mind boggling, and the Bolts were able to scoop him up.
Justin Herbert should be over the moon with this move by the Chargers. Gadsden should slide perfectly into the offense, relegating Will Dissly to a much more appropriate secondary role where he can focus more on blocking (Gadsden isn't the greatest blocker).
Suddenly, Los Angeles has a very interesting aerial attack that no longer will consist of Herbert force-feeding Ladd McConkey. The Chargers added receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the draft, and they may still sign Keenan Allen in free agency.
You have to really appreciate the shrewd decisions by Joe Hortiz and the front office, and Gadsden may be the team's crown jewel as far as getting value.
