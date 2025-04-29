Chargers early 2026 NFL mock draft highlights players who could make a huge impact
For sickos like me, it's never too early to start looking at next year's NFL Draft. I know, it's a problem. But, if you're like me and want to get an early jump on learning some of the names that could be NFL difference makers in the future, let's walk through some players and get to know them.
Looking ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers currently have six picks, with their own seventh-rounder having been traded to the Tennessee Titans before the 2024 season for safety Elijah Molden. Let's take a look at some directions that they could go.
Cayden Green, OL, Missouri
A year after getting a stud running back in Omarion Hampton, I’m assuming the Chargers are going to get an extension done with star left tackle Slater. Interior OL, on the other hand, looks to be a group that will be addressed. Trey Pipkins and Zion Johnson will both be free agents in 2026. Enter Cayden Green, who teammate and 2025 first round pick Armand Membou pointed to as a player primed to step up as a leader on the Mizzou offensive line.
DJ Harvey, CB, USC
The Chargers will almost certainly be looking to add a cornerback or two in the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially early. DJ Harvey is transferring from San Jose State to USC, where he’ll have a big opportunity to perform on a more national stage. Last season as SJSU, Harvey had four interceptions and seven PBUs. I’m expecting him to emerge in 2025.
Trey Moore, LB/EDGE, Texas
You can never have too many difference makers on defense. Trey Moore is a high-motor player off the edge that’s capable of dropping into coverage while also showing great bend and flexibility to get to the quarterback. 2025 could be a year that sees him take yet another step forward in production for one of the top teams in college football, but if he does, he might not be around by this pick.
Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
The Oklahoma transfer is looking for a new opportunity at LSU, up there with OSU for one of the best wide receiver factories in college football. The only knock on Anderson has been his lack of ability to stay on the field, but at this point in the draft, I could absolutely see the Chargers trying to add another big body (6-foot-4 220 lbs range) with deep speed to the wide receiver room.
Elliot Washington II, DB, PSU
Elliot Washington continuously gets love for his competitor spirit. If you’re taking a player late in the draft, you’re banking on traits or character, and the character sets Washington apart. He killed it during winter workouts, he’s drawing a lot of rave reviews through the spring, and will look to translate it to the field in 2025.
