Chargers update rookie jersey numbers and hint at big roster move, too
The Los Angeles Chargers keep drip-feeding little surprise reveals via small news items.
First, it was the Chargers pulling back the proverbial curtain on jersey numbers for the 2025 rookie class. There, the fate of a possible Keenan Allen return seemed to be decided.
Then, it was slapping a rare unrestricted free agent tender on running back J.K. Dobbins, opening the door for a return.
And now? The Chargers just revised the list of rookie jersey numbers to take Dobbins’ No. 27 off incoming first-year defensive back R.J. Mickens, shifting him to the No. 41.
RELATED: Chargers' key name offers an important injury update after NFL draft
Just like that, Dobbins’ jersey numbers is freed up for him to reclaim.
It won’t take too long for Chargers fans to find out what happens from here. If Dobbins hasn’t signed with another team by the start of training camp, they’ll have exclusive negotiating rights with him.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers send message to Keenan Allen with peculiar move
Granted, the Chargers making this jersey number change doesn’t guarantee something happens one way or the other. But it does keep the door open for Dobbins to rejoin a depth chart that now features Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, potentially giving the Chargers the best running back room in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton goes viral for making Jim Harbaugh look tiny
Draft analyst says Chargers’ first-round pick spells success for Greg Roman’s offense
Chargers move in surprising direction in NFL power rankings after mixed draft grades
Chargers yet to reveal if team will pick up fifth year option for offensive guard
Shocking J.K. Dobbins return would give Chargers NFL's best RB depth chart