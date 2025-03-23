Chargers expected to add ‘explosive player’ at RB as early as Round 1
Running back remains one of the most interesting positions on the Los Angeles Chargers roster with free agency mostly wrapped up and the NFL draft on approach.
Those Chargers used free agency to effectively swap out J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (cut) for Najee Harris. Among the many factors at play? Dobbins and Edwards both had stints on injured reserve last year, while Harris has yet to miss a game in four seasons as a pro.
While outlining the stability Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers sought with Harris, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper noted a strong expectation that the position could be on the board as early as Round 1 for the Chargers.
“There is value in knowing a player will be available week in and week out,” Popper wrote. “The Chargers will be adding an explosive player to this group in the draft to complement Harris — perhaps as early as the 22nd pick in the first round.”
RELATED: Chargers' proposed top trade candidate is former first-round pick
In other words, what fans have slowly started to suspect now has some interesting momentum behind it—an early-round running back could be the move.
From a fan perspective, it’s hard not to get excited. If Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty doesn’t fall to No. 22, other big names like Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson could be there.
And it’s a super-deep running back class, so Round 2 could provide a name like Henderson’s Buckeyes teammate, Quinshon Judkins—which is exactly what just happened in a new mock draft.
The Chargers adding a running back high in the draft would come at the expense of the interior offensive line, tight end and wideout positions, so it’s not without drawbacks. But it’s no secret what Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to do, either.
Adding an elite change-of-pace and receiving option on a rookie contract in a rotation with Harris could take pressure off those needy tight end and wideout spots while upgrading the offense, so the idea making the rounds certainly makes sense on some levels.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers: Najee Harris Steelers comments just more proof he's a Jim Harbaugh guy
Chargers sign Tyler Conklin: Quick analysis of free-agent signing for LA
Steelers could get a little Najee Harris revenge by signing Chargers free agent
Chargers predicted to stun with aggressive trade up with 49ers in mock draft
Chargers named best fit for $100 million wide receiver in NFL free agency
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds $120 million star receiver for NFL Draft pick