The Los Angeles Chargers made it to the NFL playoffs in their first season under Jim Harbaugh. They're expected to continue to excel, given the head coach's track record, but they have to shore up a few areas of concern.
One of the most pressing issues is their collection of pass catchers. While Ladd McConkey had a great rookie campaign, the Chargers don't have enough talent around him. That was the case before they lost Joshua Palmer to the Buffalo Bills, and is even more pressing now.
L.A. did re-sign Mike Williams after he spent one season splitting time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's not guaranteed to turn back the clock.
That's why For The Win's Christian D'Andrea says they're a good fit for free agent Amari Cooper.
"Cooper may no longer be a 1,000-yard threat at age 30 -- though he had 1,250 yards in 2023 alongside Joe Flacco. That's fine, because he proved he's willing to block and set screens as a Buffalo Bill even while serving a reduced role in the playbook. He remains a big bodied downfield threat who can lift his offense even if he's not targeted." — D'Andrea, For the Win
A five-time Pro Bowl receiver, Cooper once secured a $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He continued to have success after his tenure in Big D, recording 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 for the Cleveland Browns.
Cooper struggled in 2024, however, splitting time with Cleveland and the Bills. That could be why he's still on the market, and it could make his price tag low enough for L.A. to roll the dice.
