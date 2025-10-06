Chargers fans already calling for free-agent signing starter to be cut
Los Angeles Chargers fans, it seems, have seen enough of tight end Tyler Conklin.
Conklin, who joined the team via free agency this offseason as a possible solution at a needy area for Justin Herbert, hasn’t had much of an impact on the offense. He’s also been involved in some high-profile mistakes over the first five games of the season.
During the blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Conklin caught two passes for 30 yards, bringing his season-long totals up to five catches for 83 yards.
RELATED: Chargers injury updates on Omarion Hampton, Mekhi Becton include boots and casts
In one notable gaffe during that loss, Conklin entered the field late, then got targeted by Herbert, only to drop said target.
Conklin always faced an uphill battle in winning Chargers fans over, though. When the team signed him, Conklin looked like a lateral move at a position that already rostered Will Dissly. Fans justifiably wanted more of a pass-catching weapon at the position for Herbert.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's sloppy Chargers loss to Commanders spotlights 2 Winners and 4 Losers
Amplifying that problem was the arrival of rookie Oronde Gadsden, who has formed a quick rapport with Herbert and has eight grabs for 76 yards through just three games.
Chargers coaches have their reasons for keeping Conklin in games over Gadsden, primarily when it comes to packages, game plans and pass-blocking ability. But Chargers fans aren’t going to want to hear those things and, indeed, one has to wonder if the offense isn’t better off with the rookie getting most of the playing time.
