Charger Report

Chargers injury updates on Omarion Hampton, Mekhi Becton include boots and casts

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers lost a handful of key players during the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders. 

Tops among those for fans was first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who left the game in the fourth quarter, with the team quickly listing him as questionable to return. 

After the game, reporters spotted Hampton wearing a walking boot in the locker room. 

Mekhi Becton, arguably the team’s biggest signing in free agency, left with a hand injury after only just getting out of concussion protocol for the game. 

He told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that he doesn’t think he’ll miss any time, at least: "I know what I got to do. Just got to cast it up the right way, and I'll be back out there next week." 

That’s good news, as much as needing to wear a cast can be good news, anyway, considering Rashawn Slater is already out for the year at one tackle spot and Joe Alt is dealing with a sprained ankle at the other. 

As for Harris, perhaps the walking boot is precautionary. The Chargers seem likely to add help there after already losing Najee Harris for the season, too. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are the only other notable backs on the roster, with Amar Johnson on the practice squad. 

