Jim Harbaugh's sloppy Chargers loss to Commanders spotlights 2 Winners and 4 Losers
The Los Angeles Chargers were leading 10-0 and driving for more points late in the first quarter against the seemingly overmatched Washington Commanders. Receiver Quentin Johnston caught a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert for a 19-yard gain ... but then fumbled.
After that, the bottom fell out for the Bolts.
A 10-0 lead deteriorated into an ugly 27-10 loss at a stunned SoFi Stadium, leaving the Chargers with their first losing streak of the season and numerous questions to suddenly answer.
On top of the 14 penalties in last week's loss to the New York Giants, the Chargers committed another 10 Sunday including a roughing-the-kick by reserve linebacker Marlowe Wax that wiped out a 57-yard punt return touchdown by Ladd McConkey late in the second quarter.
A look at the few winners and plethora of losers from an ugly loss in which the Chargers surrendered the game's final 27 points.
WINNERS
Keenan Allen - With a first-quarter catch he became the fastest receiver in NFL history to reach 1,000. In his 13th season, Allen broke the mark of Marvin Harrison Sr. Allen got to 1,000 in his 159th game. Harrison took 167.
Trey Lance - Never a good sign when the backup quarter gets playing time in a home loss, but he did complete 3 of 4 passes and make a 9-yard run in garbage time.
LOSERS:
Jim Harbaugh - If we're going to praise him for out-coaching Andy Reid in the opener and getting his focused team off to a 3-0 team, we have to blame him when things go off the rails. Injuries notwithstanding, the Chargers committed 10 penalties, had to burn timeouts for not having the right personnel on the field, and turned the ball over three times in Commanders' territory. Neither is a sign of a Harbaugh football team.
Tyler Conklin - The tight end was late coming onto the field on a 4th-and-2 in the third quarter, and then let a pass slip through his hands for a turnover on downs in Commanders territory in the fourth.
Omarion Hampton - The No. 1 running back gained 44 yards on 12 carries before leaving the game with an injury. He was wearing a walking boot in the Chargers' post-game locker room.
Rush defense - A unit that totally smothered No. 6 overall drafft pick Ashton Jeanty last month was surprisingly shredded by Commanders' 7th-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for another 39 yards.
