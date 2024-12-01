Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey suffers injury vs. Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers breakout rookie Ladd McConkey made some history during the first half of his team’s Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the second half, he suffered a knee injury that classified him as questionable to return.
McConkey exited after drumming up nine catches for 117 yards to lead all targets in the game in receiving. But an awkward tackle led to his limping off the field and working with trainers on the sideline.
When McConkey left the game, the Chargers were clutching a small lead on the road while attempting to avoid losing a second game in a row.
McConkey has battled various injuries this season, including a hip issue, so his status is one to watch in the coming days before Week 14.
