Chargers fans debate whether team got it right at NFL trade deadline
Los Angeles Chargers fans seem to fall into two camps in the wake of the franchise’s inaction at the NFL trade deadline.
The first thinks the Chargers should have made a move. The defense is elite, so is Justin Herbert—why not go make a smart win-now move to give the team a better chance to compete in a weak AFC? Especially when new general manager Joe Hortiz has been so great at building the roster?
But the second leans into Hortiz’s strengths, too, pointing out that hoarding assets so he can keep making great high-upside, high-value moves is the best play. Some in this camp just flat-out don’t think the Chargers can compete for a title this year, either.
Given the understandable divide, here’s a look at some of the best reactions from Chargers fans.
One fan wrote this: "Polite plea to Chargers fans: don't bury Hortiz for standing pat at the deadline. He WILL make deadline trades moving forward. This year, however, wasn't the best year to do so. This team isn't a move or two away from having a major impact on win totals. The biggest problems they have (IOL) need a couple acquisitions and a training camp to build chemistry."
Another wrote this: "People are overreacting to the Chargers not making a trade, this is a front office and Coach that knows what they're doing.. we just need to continue to get healthier. Relax."
More reactions:
