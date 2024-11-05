Chargers opt out of trade deadline as other AFC contenders make moves
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make a move before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
Not for lack of trying, at least. One report said the Chargers were in on wideout Mike Williams before he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Another even reported the Chargers were one of the teams looking at a certain New Orleans Saints star.
Alas, Jim Harbaugh and Co. sat still at the trade deadline, which looks worse than it probably should because so many other teams in the AFC playoff race made moves. From the tracker:
- Steelers acquire DE Preston Smith from Packers
- Ravens acquire Tre’Davious White from Rams
- Steelers acquire WR Mike Williams from Jets
- Bengals acquire Khalil Herbert from Bears
Never mind pre-deadline moves like Diontae Johnson to the Ravens, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche to the Chiefs, Amari Cooper to the Bills and even Davante Adams to the Jets.
Of course, there was never any promise the Chargers were going to make a trade. The franchise is in the middle of a soft reset around Harbaugh and has ample cap space next offseason and draft picks to keep churning the roster.
But with apparent depth needs at spots like wideout, tight end and cornerback, fans can be forgiven for exiting this trade deadline disappointed in the Chargers.
