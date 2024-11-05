Chargers linked to Saints superstar ahead of NFL trade deadline
The first major curveball for the Los Angeles Chargers at the NFL trade deadline has arrived—Jim Harbaugh’s team has been linked to New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Said link comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who told Pat McAfee that the Chargers are one of the teams to watch on Lattimore, alongside the Commanders and a few others.
New Orleans stands as sellers after just firing head coach Dennis Allen and Lattimore is an obvious departure. He entered this year as a $14.6 million cap hit and there is an out built into his contract after the season. Otherwise that escalates to over $30 million in 2025.
Schefter speculates that the asking price on Lattimore is in the third-round range, so it will be interesting to see if the Chargers want to pay that during this soft "rebuild" around Harbaugh. But he makes it clear—it's hard to imagine things get this far without a trade happening.
The 11th pick in 2017, Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has made four Pro Bowls. But due to injuries, the 28-year-old standout hasn’t played a full season since 2021 and has appeared in seven games this year.
While the Chargers are getting some incredible performances from rookie corners Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, Lattimore is the type of win-now move a team looks to make when pushing to contend.
With the ability to rework contracts, Lattimore is also a move that could benefit the Chargers beyond 2024, too.
UPDATE: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints traded Lattimore to the Commanders in exchange for a "premium draft pick."
