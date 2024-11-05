49ers, Wolverines and now Chargers -- Jim Harbaugh is doing it again
Jim Harbaugh has earned the reputation of the ultimate program builder. After successful turnarounds with the San Francisco 49ers and his Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh is on pace to do it again.
The Los Angeles Chargers finished last season with a 5-12 record in Brandon Staley's final season as head coach. After Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns, the Chargers are 5-3, equaling last year's win total in just eight games.
Los Angeles ironically plays significantly better defense under Harbaugh, a former quarterback, than it did under Staley, who made his name coaching defenses. The Chargers make an actual effort to help quarterback Justin Herbert win games rather than have him drop back for 40 times behind an average offensive line.
This isn't the first time Harbaugh has matched his predecessor's final win total early in the season, though.
His first season with the 49ers resulted in a 13-3 record after San Francisco went 6-10 the year prior. His first year with Michigan resulted in a 10-3 record, 4.5 games better than the Wolverines' previous 5-7 mark. Now, the Chargers currently hold an AFC Wild Card spot and look like a team that will hang on to their positioning.
While the Chargers may not compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown this year, Harbaugh has brought respectable football back to the team he spent two of his playing years with.
As the Chargers prepare for the back half of the season, they'll navigate Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline in search of help at wide receiver, center and right guard.
Harbaugh will then aim to surpass last season's win total on Sunday as the Chargers host the Tennessee Titans (2-6).
