Chargers fans distraught after latest meltdown vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on primetime Sunday night, going down 19-17 in Week 14’s marquee matchup.
Things were so dramatic that a last-second field goal for the Chiefs actually bounced off the upright and in, deciding the result.
Along the way, Justin Herbert and other players gutted through injuries while also missing names like Ladd McConkey. Key critical mistakes down the stretch gave the Chiefs good field position—and, ultimately, the win.
It’s a disappointing result for many reasons, but it means the Chargers have now lost to the Chiefs twice this year by just nine total points.
Here’s what fans and media had to say about that outcome.
