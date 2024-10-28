Chargers win vs. Saints: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers put the ugly Monday night loss against the Arizona Cardinals behind them and stuffed the New Orleans Saints 26-8 to improve to 4-3 on the year. It wasn't an all-impressive game for the Chargers, but a win is a win any time you can get one in this league.
The offense is still a walking disaster. Quarterback Justin Herbert is a one-man show, and the lack of skilled players around him is starting to make each game harder and harder for the Chargers to find ways to win.
Here's a look at some quick takeaways from the game.
Quick Takeaways
Defense Stands Strong: The offense may be a mess, but the defense is a black hole full of monsters that strike fear in every offense that has to go up against them. The Chargers defense forced the Saints to make a quarterback change in the second half, but it didn't stop the Chargers pass rush from getting five sacks.
The Herbert Show: The offense is still a work in progress, and by work in progress, I mean it may need a complete makeover that only Jon Taffer can do. However, there is one spotlight on this offense: Justin Herbert. Herbert did through the air and on his feet, leading the team in rushing yards until late in the fourth.
The Chargers quarterback finished with two touchdown passes and 279 yards passing on 20 of 32 passing.
A Day For The Ladd: Herbert could be helping make a star with wide receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey went over the century mark in receiving yards on six receptions, and his two touchdown receptions put this game out of reach for the Saints.
Top Stat
six receptions and two touchdowns: The Week 8 victory will be known as the McConkey game. The rookie is tired of the same old line that we may even use here: which is Herbert has no weapons on the offense. Is it a new day in Los Angeles?
Players of the Game
WR Ladd McConkey: A monster performance from the rookie receiver. I could gush on an on about his performance against the Saints. However, it feels that our bases have been covered. McConkey has earned this week's player of the game honors.
What's Next
The Chargers will travel to Cleveland next Sunday to take on a Browns team that showed new life with their win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Once again, it will be an opportunity for the Chargers to build some wins for a postseason run. However, the Browns defense is not going to be an easy day for this Chargers offense.
