Are Chargers finally admitting mistake and benching embattled starter?
Los Angeles Chargers fans noticed something different about the snapshots from practice this week ahead of the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
In some of the images making the rounds from the team and otherwise, the first-team offense appeared to have Andre James, not Bradley Bozeman, as the starting center.
Bozeman has graded out as one of the league’s worst centers this year (47th out of 49 at PFF) and simply not passed the eye test. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has defended the veteran profusely when asked about the situation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from calling for James to get a shot with the first team.
As fans pointed out, that might be happening soon:
Granted, any number of reasons could explain James’ quick appearance in this capacity. But it wasn’t a rest or injury thing for Bozeman, as his name didn’t appear at all on the Chargers’ extensive first injury report of the week.
There’s no guarantee that James, who came over in free agency this summer, will be better than Bozeman. But trying something is better than nothing at this point, especially with the offensive tackle spots juggling so many injuries.
Bozeman struggled last year and, alongside Zion Johnson, was one of the upgradeable spots the Chargers chose not to address over the offseason. Now, it seems that could be changing, though Harbaugh and Co. will have to hope that “better late than never” applies.
